Video: Pakistan's Test Squad Leaves For Sydney Ahead Of 3-Match Series Against Australia

Pakistan's Test players leave for Australia. | (Credits: Twitter)

The Pakistan men's cricket team has departed for Sydney ahead of the gruelling three-Test series against Australia, starting on December 14th at the Optus Stadium in Perth. A video of the same has been released on social media and a few photos were unveiled by PCB's official handle on X.

With Pakistan facing a group-stage elimination from the 2023 World Cup, the board made wholesale changes to their coaching staff and captaincy. Babar Azam stepped down voluntarily as the Pakistan skipper across formats, while Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal have been roped in as fast-bowling and spin-bowling coaches ahead of the tour Down Under.

The tourists will participate in a practice match against the Prime Ministers XI from December 6th-9th in Canberra.

Shan Masood reveals Pakistan's top 3 for the Test series:

Pakistan's newly-appointed Test skipper Shan Masood spoke in a press conference prior to his departure, stating that they are a settled unit. Underlining Babar Azam's importance in the line-up, Masood claimed:

"Our Test team has been a settled unit. The opening combination of Imam ul Haq and Abdullah Shafique has been representing Pakistan for more than a year now. They have given a lot of performances. After the retirement of Azhar Ali, I have mostly played at number three spot in domestic and international cricket. This is the top three in our plans. Babar Azam is our best batsman. No one would disturb his batting position, which is number four spot. You make your team around the team’s best batsman."

Pakistan haven't won a Test on Australian soil since 1995 when they beat the hosts by 74 runs in Sydney.