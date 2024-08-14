Video: Pakistan Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem Gives Independence Day Speech Amid Snoring Noise In Background

Pakistani javelin star Arshad Nadeem on Wednesdau gave his first independence day speech following his historic gold medal win at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Nadeem is Pakistan's first ever Individual Olympic champion. The 27-year-old secured a gold medal with his Olympic record throw of 92.97 in his attempt. Arshad Nadeem's Indian rival Neeraj Chopra, who clinched the gold medal at Tokyo Olympics, won the silver medal with his season best throw of 89.45 in his second attempt.

Arshad Nadeem also recorded second-best Olympic record with a throw of 91.79 in his sixth and final in the javelin throw final. The resident of Mian Channu village in Punjab Province became a celebrity as he received rousig reception upon his arrival at Lahore airport and received many cash rewards for his historic achievement at Paris Olympics.

In a video, Arshad Nadeem, wearing white shirt and green shirt, gave Pakistan's independence day speech, urging the citizens of the country to be united just like how the entire nation was united when he clinched the historic gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

"On Pakistan's Independence Day, I appeal to the people of Pakistan to take a pledge on this day that we stay united, Like how on August 8th after I bagged gold at the Paris Olympics we witnessed a wave of joy not only in Pakistan but among Pakistanis worldwide." Nadeem said.

"I wish you stand by me and, like how I have changed my profile pictures on social media for August 14th stating 'United we stand,' I want all of you to stand with me and change your profile pictures. Let's show the world that 'United we stand.'" he added.

Pakistan Gold Medalist 🥇Arshad Nadeem wishes his country on their Independence day; 𝗗𝗼𝗻'𝘁 𝗺𝗶𝘀𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗯𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗴𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝗠𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗰 🤲😭 pic.twitter.com/qXkezzXPUS — Mihir Jha (@MihirkJha) August 14, 2024

However, Arshad Nadeem's speech became viral after the noise of the snoring in the background caught the attention of the netizens. The snoring noise amid the speech by Arshad Nadeem left the netizens in splits.

Here's how netizens reacted to Arshad Nadeem independence day

