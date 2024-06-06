 Video: Oman Seamer's Aggressive Send-Off To David Warner After Dismissing Him In T20 World Cup 2024 Match
Oman seamer Kaleemullah eventually finished with figures of 3-0-30-1 against Australia in Barbados.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, June 06, 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Oman seam bowler Kaleemullah gave veteran Australian opener a fiery send-off after dismissing him in the T20 World Cup 2024 clash at Bridgetown, Barbados on Thursday. The right-arm medium bowler kicked the turf in frustration as Warner was walking back to the pavilion and gave the left-hander an aggressive look too.

The incident occurred in the 19th over of the innings as Kaleemullah gave Oman a significant breakthrough by dismissing David Warner, thereby ending his 100-run stand with Marcus Stoinis. With the southpaw going on to make 56 off 51 deliveries and seemingly giving Australia the upper hand, the Pakistan-born cricketer wasn't happy. He vented out his frustration as a video of the same surfaced on social media.

Marcus Stoinis proves to be the point of difference in Australia's win:

While Warner scored a crucial half-century, Marcus Stoinis emerged as the top performer in a 39-run win for Australia to open their campaign with a bang. The seam-bowling all-rounder joined Warner on the crease in the 9th over of the innings and cracked a 28-ball half-century and shared a 100-run partnership with the opener.

With the ball, the 34-year-old was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3-0-19-3. Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, and Adam Zampa also snared two scalps each as Oman managed 125/9 in 20 overs. Mitchell Marsh's men will next lock horns with arch-rivals England, who suffered a washout against Scotland in Barbados.

