Video: Omaima Sohail Bowls Two Absolute Beauties To Leave Sri Lankan Batters Stunned In Women's T20 WC 2024 Match

Omaima Sohail. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan off-spinner Omaima Sohail struck twice in her two overs with absolute beauties to send back Harshita Samarawickrama and Hasini Perera in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 game against Sri Lanka. The 27-year-old rearranged the stumps on both occasions to put the Lankans on the backfoot while defending 116.

The wicket of Samarawickrama occurred in the sixth over as the left-hander got nowhere near the ball, which kept low and eventually crashed onto the middle stump, leaving her flummoxed. Meanwhile, the scalp of Perera came in the eighth over as the ball from Sohail beat the forward push of the southpaw comprehensively as Sri Lanka slid to 35/3.

Pakistan huff and puff their way to 116 in 20 overs:

With Fatima Sana choosing to bat first, it didn't go as per plan as no batter from the top four crossed 20 runs. Nida Dar (23) and Fatima Sana (30) were the only batters to come up with substantial contributions as Pakistan dragged themselves to 116.

Udeshika Prabodhini, Sugandika Kumari, and Chamari Athapaththu snared three wickets in what was a tidy bowling performance from Sri Lanka. The opening match of the tournament saw Bangladesh end their long-standing drought for a win in T20 World Cups as they beat Scotland by 16 runs.