Video Of Ishan Kishan Calling Out Umpire’s 'Stupid Decision’ During IND A vs AUS A Surfaces

Ishan Kishan found himself in hot water during India A vs Australia A 1st unofficial test match for his atlercation with the on-field umpire. Kishan and umpire Shawn Craig were involved in war of words on day four over the condition of the ball. The wicketkeeper batsman voiced his displeasure over the umpire changing it calling it is a "very stupid decision". Craig hit back by saying "You will be on report for dissent, that is inappropriate behaviour." The video of the conversation has now gone viral on social media courtesy of Fox Cricket

Following the incident Cricket Australia released a statement which said that captains and managers of both teams were informed of the decision prior to play, and no further action would be taken. The report also stated that Indian wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan will not be charged with dissent after match officials clarified why the ball was changed.

Australia A beat India A

Australia skipper Nathan McSweeney played a captains knock with an unbeaten 88 off 178 balls as Australia A cruised to the 224-run target with seven wickets to spare.

India A had put on 312 in their second innings after conceding a lead of 85-runs in their first-innings . Sai Sudharsan scored 103 runs which was also his second consecutive First-Class century. Devdutt Padikkal also batted well for his 88 runs before a lower-order collapse saw India A’s innings ending at 312 runs. Fergus O'Neill and Todd Murphy picked up 4 and 3 wickets respectively for Australia A

India A and Australia A are slated to play the second unofficial Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from November 7.