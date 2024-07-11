Video: Netherlands Fans Attack Pub Full Of England Supporters After Euro 2024 Semi-Final Defeat

Netherlands fans atta |

Netherlands or Dutch football fans were seen attacking English fans, who were in a pub following their Euro 2024 semi-final defeat to England on Thursday. In a video surfaced on social media, authorities were trying quite hard to take control and preventing Netherlands' fans from attacking their England counterparts.

England, captained by Harry Kane, scraped through to the final of the multi-nation event by registering a come-from-behind 2-1 win over the Netherlands. While the Netherlands went ahead in the 7th minute, Harry Kane drew level in the 18th, thanks to a penalty. Nevertheless, it was Ollie Watkins before the closing minutes of the match that sealed the deal for England.

Netherlands fans attacking a pub full of England fans... 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇳🇱👊 pic.twitter.com/jPoH4vCmOg — Football Fights (@footbalIfights) July 10, 2024

England and Netherlands captains react following the heart-stopping game:

England skipper Harry Kane hailed Watkins effort and claimed that he thoroughly deserves the success.

"You might get five minutes, one minute, but you can make a difference, you can win us the tournament. And Oli's been waiting, he's been patient and what he's done out there is outstanding. What a finish. I'm so happy for him, he deserves it."

Meanwhile, Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk was quite distraught and it's disappointing not to get over the line despite doing so much.

"I have no words for this. When you concede so late, it's terrible. This hurts a lot. You give it your all and if it still turns out like that, it sucks