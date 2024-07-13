Video: MS Dhoni Shakes His Legs With Ishan Kishan At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding Celebrations

MS Dhoni and Ishan Kishan | Credits: Twitter

Former Team India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni was spotted dancing with Ishan Kishan during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding celebration at the jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Friday, July 12.

Dhoni was among the esteemed guests who attended the lavish wedding. Apart from MS Dhoni, cricketers including the likes of Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Gautam Gambhir, Krunal Pandya and others have graced the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Many Indian cricketers, including Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan and Ishan Kishan were shaking their legs at the grand wedding celebrations. MS Dhoni too joined in the celebrations by dancing with Ishan Kishan. In a video that went viral on social media, MS Dhoni was first seen dancing with Anant Ambani and then was seen enjoying the dancing floor with Ishan.

MS Dhoni dancing with Ishant Kishan. 😄❤️pic.twitter.com/neWObVSX9b — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 13, 2024

MS Dhoni arrived with his wife Sakhi Singh Dhoni and daughter Ziva at the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Dhoni attended pre-wedding celebrations and sangeet ceremony of the newly married couple.

Meanwhile, Dhoni is currently on a break after two months of IPL. Ahead of the IPL 2024, the legendary wicketkeeper-taker relinquished his CSK captaincy duties and passed the baton to Ruturaj Gaikwad. However, Chennai Super Kings failed to defend their IPL title as they couldn't qualify for the playoffs after finishing fifth in the league stage of the tournament.

With Chennai Super Kings getting knocked out of the IPL 2024, the speculations were making rounds that Dhoni played his final season of the tournament. Ahead of the IPL 2024, there were rumours that the wicketkeeper-batter would bade adieu to his professional cricketing career. However, MS Dhoni has remained tight-lipped over his future in the IPL.

In IPL 2024, MS Dhoni has scored 161 at an average of 53.67 and an impressive strike rate of 220.55 in 11 matches. He remained unbeaten in seven matches.

Overall in his IPL career, Dhoni has amassed 5243 runs, including 24 fifties, at an average of 39.13 and an average of 137.54 in 264 matches.