 Video: MS Dhoni Delivers Famous Dialogue From Rajinikanth's Movie
CSK keeper-batter MS Dhoni has repeated the dialogue from famous Rajinikanth movie.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 09:48 AM IST
MS Dhoni. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Chennai Super Kings' keeper-batter MS Dhoni repeated a dialogue of veteran actor Rajinikanth as a video of the same surfaced on social media. During what seemed a promotional event, host Mandira Bedi was asked to repeat the dialogue from the movie Padayappa and Dhoni obliged it by delivering it in a slick way in a video surfaced on social media.

Despite retiring from international cricket over five years ago, the 42-year-old enjoys the same fan following as he did during his playing days. Dhoni is one of the most successful captains India have had and is the only player in history to win all three white-ball ICC titles. He retired after playing 90 Tests, 350 ODIs, and 98 T20Is, having debuted in 2004.

Meanwhile, below is the video of his interaction with a fan and Dhoni saying the dialogue:

MS Dhoni to continue playing in IPL 2025:

Meanwhile, Dhoni has also confirmed his participation in IPL 2025, claiming that he wishes to enjoy his playing days for how much it is left. During a promotional event for Rigi he remarked, as quoted by The Times of India:

"I just want to enjoy whatever last few years of cricket I am able to play. In our childhood, we used to go out to play at 4pm and enjoy the game. But when you play professional sport, it becomes difficult to enjoy cricket, just like a game. It's not easy. The emotions are there, commitments are there. I want to enjoy the game for the next few years."

However, it remains to be seen if Dhoni will be retained by CSK as an uncapped player ahead of the auction.

