Pakistan and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons' fast bowler Mohammad Amir conceded a six off the final ball of the over as Dwaine Pretorius clinched a final-ball thriller for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the CPL 2024 fixture in North Sound. The left-arm speedster failed to defend 16 off the last six deliveries as Guyana prevailed by 3 wickets.
Video: Mohammad Amir Fails To Defend 4 Off Final Delivery As Dwaine Pretorius Hits It For 6 In CPL 2024 Game
Mohammad Amir finished with figures of 4-1-39-0 and failed to defend 16 off the final over.
Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 12:11 PM IST