Video: Mohammad Amir Fails To Defend 4 Off Final Delivery As Dwaine Pretorius Hits It For 6 In CPL 2024 Game

Players mob Dwaine Pretorius. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Pakistan and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons' fast bowler Mohammad Amir conceded a six off the final ball of the over as Dwaine Pretorius clinched a final-ball thriller for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the CPL 2024 fixture in North Sound. The left-arm speedster failed to defend 16 off the last six deliveries as Guyana prevailed by 3 wickets.