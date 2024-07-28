 Video: Mike Atherton Sleeping In Commentary Box Leaves Stuart Broad In Splits On Day 2 Of ENG vs WI 3rd Test
Stuart Board left amused by Mike Atherton's unexpected nap and didn't hesitate from showing the moment to the viewers.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Sunday, July 28, 2024, 11:53 AM IST
Stuart Broad in amusement after Mike Atherton was caught napping in the commentary box | Credits: Sky Sports YouTube

Former England cricketer turned commentator Mike Atherton was caught sleeping in the commentary box, leaving Stuart Broad amused on Day 2 of the ongoing third and final Test of the series between England and West Indies at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday, July 28.

Following his retirement from international cricket after playing his last Test against Australia in July, Stuart Broad turned into a commentator and is currently part of the Sky Sports commentary team for the ongoing Test series between England and West Indies.

As Stuart Broad and Mike Atherton was commentating during the final session of Day 2, the former cheekily asked the cameras to pan on Artheron who was sleeping in the commentary box when the match was going on.

Board left amused by former England cricketer's unexpected nap and didn't hesitate from showing the moment to the viewers. The cameraman hilariously said that Stuart Broad's commentary skill put Mike Atherton to sleep. The video of the same was posted by Sky Sports on its YouTube channel.

