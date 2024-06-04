 Video: Michael Jones' Six Against Chris Jordan Shatters Solar Panel Roof In T20 World Cup 2024 Match
Video: Michael Jones' Six Against Chris Jordan Shatters Solar Panel Roof In T20 World Cup 2024 Match

Scotland opener picked the bones out of the length ball from Chris Jordan in the T20 WC 2024 match in Barbados.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, June 04, 2024, 09:54 PM IST
article-image
Michael Jones hit a massive six. | (Credits: Twitter)

Scotland openers George Munsey and Michael Jones have made an assured start against defending champions England in the T20 World Cup 2024 clash at the Bridgetown in Barbados. With the openers playing some exquisite shots, the one shot that captured the fans' attention was the humongous six over on-side, thereby shattering one of the solar panels.

The incident occurred in the 6th over of the innings as Buttler gave the ball to Chris Jordan. While the first ball of the innings resulted in a dot, Jones picked the bones out of the length ball from Jordan as it landed on the roof. A picture later surfaced of a crack on the solar panel.

