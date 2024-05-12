Video: Mewat-Born Parvej Khan Wins Gold Medal In 1500m At SEC Championships

Parvej Khan | Credits: Florida Gators Instagram

Indian track athlete Parvej Khan once again made it to the national headlines after he clinched the Gold medal in 1500m at the Southern-Eastern Conference (SEC) Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on Sunday, May 12.

Representing Florida Gators, Parvej finished the race ahead of other runners in 3:42.73 and finished on top of the podium for the first time in the tournament. Earlier, the 19-year-old clinched the bronze medal in the 800m race. Parvej Khan qualified for the 1500m final after achieving the top qualifying timing of 3:44:98 in Heat 3.

In a video shared by Gators Track and Field & Cross Country on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Parvej Khan was seen seamlessly taking over other runners in the final and clapping his hands hard as soon as he reached the finishing line.

Speaking after the 1500m final, Parvej Khan said that 1500m race was easy for him but wasn't 100% sure that he would win the race as he just finished completing 800m race, where he won the bronze medal.

"1500m was easy for me. I did not give my 100 per cent in that race because I had 800m just after that. I was going at a comfort pace and only pushed in the final 200." Pravej told the media after the race.

Parvej's name started buzzing when he made his NCAA (Indoor) Championships debut in March this year in Boston. The Metwa-born runner has already his name in India after clinched the gold medal at the National Games in Gandhinagar in 2022, which was a turning point of his professional running career.

In 2023, Parvej Khan travelled to the USA to join the University of Florida on a scholarship. The young talented runner joined the university's Florida Gators athletic team through which he made his NCAA debut.