VIDEO: Memphis Depay Gets Told Off By Assistant Coach For Using Phone From The Bench, Ex-Barca Star Issues Clarification

Former Man United and Barcelona star Memphis Depay handed himself in hot water. Playing for Brazilian side Corinthians, Depay was on the bench where he was seen using a mobile phone as the game was on. In a viral video, an assistant coach was seen talking sternly to the Dutch striker, asking him to put his device away.

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In the second half, while sitting on the bench alongside his teammates, Depay was caught taking a phone call for several minutes. The situation escalated until Corinthians staff approached him and asked him to put the phone away.

Depay's behaviour was viewed as disrepectful towards the team and his teammates on the field. His actions come as he is under heavy scrutiny from the club's fans, for drawing a hefty salary despite Corinthians' financial issues.

Soon after the game, the Dutch international issued a clarification.

“Just to clarify my moment with the phone was pure to communicate with the medical staff in the Netherlands at that moment. I came outside to show support to my team while I could’ve stayed inside the dressing room with the injury. I’m Upset with the result of the game as well. We keep Working for better days. Tmj!,” he wrote on his social media accounts.