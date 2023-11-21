Video: Man In Ahmedabad For IND vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final Claims He Was Made To Pay Bribe Of ₹20,000 Via UPI For Sealed Vodka Bottle In His Car

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 saw Australia become world champions for the sixth time by beating India, who were the overwhelming favourites to lift the coveted trophy. The final match which was held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, was attended by the who's who of the glamour and sports world. However, a fresh controversy is brewing over an allegation put by one of the spectators, who claimed that some men took a bribe of Rs 20,000 via UPI (Google Pay) because he had a bottle of Vodka in his car. Gujarat is a dry state with strong prohibition on liquor.

The man claimed he was stopped at the checkpoint. "I had a bottle of sealed Absolut Vodka in my car. They asked if I had any alcohol bottle in my car and I told them about the sealed vodka bottle. They then surrounded us and got me and my friend out. They snatched the phones of my friend, my driver and even my phone," said the man.

Further narrating his ordeal, the man said that there were 4-5 people who said that the challan ranged from Rs 40,000 to Rs 2 lakh.

The man said that he was harassed and that the men kept negotiating and "taking him here and there" and also warned them that they would take them to the police station. Finally, the men agreed on releasing the person and his friend and driver on a bribe of Rs 20,000 which he paid via UPI, claimed the man in the video.

