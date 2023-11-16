 Video: 'Malinga Ko Jis Tarah Pela Tha Unhone', Gavaskar's Slip Of Tongue Recalling Kohli's Epic Hobart Knock Goes Viral
Sunil Gavaskar endured a slip of tongue while recalling Virat Kohli's epic innings in Hobart during CWC 2023 semi-finals

Former Indian opening batter Sunil Gavaskar has recalled Virat Kohli's exploits against former Sri Lankan speedster Lasith Malinga during commentary amid the 2023 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand. However, Gavaskar endured a slip of tongue, the video of which went viral on social media.

Kohli took Malinga to the cleaners during the Commonwealth bank tri-series in 2012 in pursuit of 321. Team India had been tasked with chasing down the target in only 40 overs, given the net run-rate permutations. The 35th over of the innings saw Kohli thrash Malinga for 24 runs in an over as the Men in Blue chased the target down in 36.4 overs, with the right-hander staying unbeaten at 133*.

During commentary in the 38th over of the innings, Gavaskar recalled Kohli's innings against Sri Lanka in Hobart in 2012 and got carried away by the emotions. He wanted to say, 'Jis Tarah Malinga ko khela tha unhone'.

