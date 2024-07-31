VIDEO: Lakshya Sen Leaves Fans In Awe With Behind The Back Pickup Shot During Rally vs Jonatan Christie At Paris 2024 Olympics

Indian badminton star Lakshya Sen executed a brilliant pickup shot during his final group stage match against Jonathan Christie of Indonesia in the the men's singles event at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Wednesday, July 31.

Lakshya advanced to pre-quarters of the badminton men's singles with straight sets win over Jonathan Christie - 21-18, 21-12 in Group L encounter. Interestingly, Lakshya Sen played the extra match in the group stage as his first Olympic victory was deleted after his opponent Kevin Cordon of Guatemala withdrew from the games due to elbow injury.

Lakshya Sen was involved in an intense battle with Christie but maintained his composure and showcased his brilliance throughout the match. What caught the attention was the behind-the-back shot during the game.

In the first game, Lakshya was leading 18-19 when the shuttlecock flew towards him and he brilliantly executed the behind-the-back pickup shot with the flick of the wrist, that left his opponent Jonathan Christie and the fans at the arena astonished. The video of the same went viral on social media.