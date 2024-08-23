Video: KL Rahul Gears Up For Duleep Trophy, A Day After Fake Retirement Post Goes Viral

KL Rahul. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India opener and keeper KL Rahul was seen honing his batting skills ahead of the Duleep Trophy, beginning on September 5th. In a video surfaced on social media, the right-handed batter, hailing from Karnataka, was seen hitting a sumptuous shot, a day after rumours of fake retirement floated on social media.

Rahul had posted a message "I have an announcement to make, stay tuned" on Instagram. The 32-year-old had later allegedly released a lengthy statement on the same platform, announcing his retirement from international cricket and how he is looking forward to the next chapter of his life. While fans also dismissed it as a rumour, BCCI didn't release any official statement from their end either.

KL Rahul getting ready for the Duleep Trophy and home Test season. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/rVAN8qlYXw — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 23, 2024

Rahul is part of Team A, captained by Shubman Gill as he prepares for the home Test series against Bangladesh, beginning on September 19.

KL Rahul struggled in the ODI series in Sri Lanka:

After not being considered for T20 World Cup 2024 and the T20I series in Sri Lanka, Rahul returned for the 50-over games in the Island nation. Nevertheless, he played only two matches, scoring 31 and 0 and found himself out of the 3rd match.

The Men in Blue were eventually stunned by Sri Lanka, who clinched the ODI series 2-0 after losing 3-0 in the shortest format.