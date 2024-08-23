 Video: KL Rahul Gears Up For Duleep Trophy, A Day After Fake Retirement Post Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: KL Rahul Gears Up For Duleep Trophy, A Day After Fake Retirement Post Goes Viral

Video: KL Rahul Gears Up For Duleep Trophy, A Day After Fake Retirement Post Goes Viral

Rahul is part of Team A, captained by Shubman Gill ahead of Duleep Trophy 2024.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 04:44 PM IST
article-image
KL Rahul. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India opener and keeper KL Rahul was seen honing his batting skills ahead of the Duleep Trophy, beginning on September 5th. In a video surfaced on social media, the right-handed batter, hailing from Karnataka, was seen hitting a sumptuous shot, a day after rumours of fake retirement floated on social media.

Read Also
'Nice To Have Problems Picking Up The Team Like That': Rohit Sharma On Toss-Up Between KL Rahul And...
article-image

Rahul had posted a message "I have an announcement to make, stay tuned" on Instagram. The 32-year-old had later allegedly released a lengthy statement on the same platform, announcing his retirement from international cricket and how he is looking forward to the next chapter of his life. While fans also dismissed it as a rumour, BCCI didn't release any official statement from their end either.

Rahul is part of Team A, captained by Shubman Gill as he prepares for the home Test series against Bangladesh, beginning on September 19.

KL Rahul struggled in the ODI series in Sri Lanka:

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Big Water Pipe Burst In Powai Leads To Thousands Of Litres Of Water Wastage; Supply To Be Affected In These Areas (Video)
Mumbai: Big Water Pipe Burst In Powai Leads To Thousands Of Litres Of Water Wastage; Supply To Be Affected In These Areas (Video)
Video: 40 Students Injured After School's Balcony Collapses During Morning Assembly In UP's Barabanki
Video: 40 Students Injured After School's Balcony Collapses During Morning Assembly In UP's Barabanki
Vishnu Manchu Wants Arshad Warsi To Refrain From Commenting On Fellow Actors Amid Prabhas Controversy
Vishnu Manchu Wants Arshad Warsi To Refrain From Commenting On Fellow Actors Amid Prabhas Controversy
2 Men Go Missing From Navi Mumbai, One Found Dead On Pen-Khopoli Highway
2 Men Go Missing From Navi Mumbai, One Found Dead On Pen-Khopoli Highway

After not being considered for T20 World Cup 2024 and the T20I series in Sri Lanka, Rahul returned for the 50-over games in the Island nation. Nevertheless, he played only two matches, scoring 31 and 0 and found himself out of the 3rd match.

The Men in Blue were eventually stunned by Sri Lanka, who clinched the ODI series 2-0 after losing 3-0 in the shortest format.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: KL Rahul Gears Up For Duleep Trophy, A Day After Fake Retirement Post Goes Viral

Video: KL Rahul Gears Up For Duleep Trophy, A Day After Fake Retirement Post Goes Viral

'Feels Like I've Lost Someone From My Family': Indian Spin Wizard Kuldeep Yadav Remembers Shane...

'Feels Like I've Lost Someone From My Family': Indian Spin Wizard Kuldeep Yadav Remembers Shane...

Cristiano Ronaldo Picks His Favourite WWE Wrestler Between The Rock & Hulk Hogan; VIDEO

Cristiano Ronaldo Picks His Favourite WWE Wrestler Between The Rock & Hulk Hogan; VIDEO

Video: Mohammad Rizwan Takes Sensational Diving Catch To Dismiss Zakir Hasan On Day 3 Of PAK vs BAN...

Video: Mohammad Rizwan Takes Sensational Diving Catch To Dismiss Zakir Hasan On Day 3 Of PAK vs BAN...

Bangladesh All-Rounder Shakib Al Hasan & Former PM Sheikh Hasina Named In Murder Case: Report

Bangladesh All-Rounder Shakib Al Hasan & Former PM Sheikh Hasina Named In Murder Case: Report