Video: Keshav Maharaj Remembers Lord Ram While Entering Field Ahead Of IND vs SA T20 WC 2024 Final In Barbados

South Africa's spin-bowling all-rounder Keshav Maharaj was spotted remembering Lord Ram while entering the field for the team's practice session ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 Final against Team India at the Kensington Oval in Barbados' Bridgetown on Saturday, June 29.

Maharaj is a strong 'Ram Bhakt', which is very much evident in pre-match rituals, where he often chants prayers or perform small rituals dedicated to Lord Rama. Ahead of the Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, the Indian-origin South African cricketer sent his wishes to Indian community in South Africa.

In a video shared by Proteas Men on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Keshav Maharaj was seen touching the ground while remembering Lord Ram and had a discussion with the coach before beginning his bowling in the nets.

Keshav Maharaj's family has been residing in South Africa over 150 years. The South African bowler's great-grandfather hailed from Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh and migrated to Durban in 1874 as a labourer through Indian indenture system. Since then, Maharaj's family has been residing in the city of Durban.

Despite being born and raised in South Africa, Keshav Maharaj has maintained his strong connection to the Indian roots and practised Hindu traditions.

Keshav Maharaj plays an instrumental role in helping SA qualify for Final

Keshav Maharaj has been one of the instrumental players in helping South Africa qualify for their maiden T20 World Cup Final. In the semifinal against Afghanistan, Maharaj didn't take a single wicket but conceded just six runs in an over. South Africa bundled out Afghanistan for 56 before chasing down a 57-run target in 9.3 overs.

Keshav Maharaj has picked 9 wickets at an average of 16.88 and an economy rate of 6.08 in seven matches. His best bowling performance came against Bangladesh, where he registered figures 3/27 with an economy rate of 6.75 in four overs spell.

Maharaj will look to make an impact for South Africa, who are aiming to lift their maiden World Cup trophy (ODI and T20I) when they take on the Men in Blue in the Ultimate title clash in Barbados.