Video: Jude Bellingham Consoles His England Teammates After Defeat vs Spain In Euro 2024 Final

England midfielder Jude Bellingham was spotted consoling his teammates after the side's heartbreaking defeat against Spain in the Euro 2024 Final at Olympiastadion in Berlin on Monday, July 15.

England's hopes of winning the coveted Euro Championship trophy were dashed after losing to Spain 2-1 in the ultimate title clash. After a goalless first half, Spain's Nico Williams took the lead just a couple of minutes into the second half before Cole Palmer equalized for England in the 73rd minute.

However, Mikel Oyarzabal stepped up for Spain and scored a decisive goal in the 86th to help his side take a lead. Spain hold on to the lead before the final whistle. Spain was crowned as the Euro Champions for a record fourth time while England players were completely heartbroken as missed another opportunity to win the title despite reaching the final for the second consecutive time.

After the final, Jude Bellingham consoled his England teammates who were visibly heartbroken by the defeat. In a video that went viral on social media, (formerly Twitter), Bellingham can be seen going to each and every of his teammates and hugging them as a consolation.

England had a good campaign that culminated into becoming the runners-up again in the second consecutive final. Harry Kane-led the Three Lions finished the group stage as the table toppers with a win and two draws and accumulated 5 points to qualify for the knockout stage.

In the pre-quarterfinals, England defeated Slovakia 2-1 to qualify for the quarterfinal, where they defeated Switzerland 5-3 in a penalty shootout following 1-1 draw in regular and extra time and booked their spot for the semifinal.

In the semifinal, England defeated Netherlands 2-1 to book their spot for the title against Spain. Ollie Watkins' late goal helped the Three Lions break 1-1 tie.

'To lose in that way is really cruel': Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is visibly unhappy with the way England ended their campaign. Speaking after the final, the 21-year-old admitted that the Three Lions didn't do well in the title clash against Spain as the late goal by Mikel Oyarzabal left England players' heartbroken.

"We've sacrificed a lot throughout the last weeks. It's so tough these with crazy schedules and coming together at the end of the season for one last tournament. It's difficult on the body as well as mentally and physically, but for our country we are wanting to give everything and to lose in that way is really cruel." Bellingham said to the reporters.

"We probably didn't play our best but there was some really good moments and we felt it like we got back into the game and then to kind of suck a punch with the late goal is heartbreaking." he added.

England reached the final in the last edition of the Euro Championships but lost to Italy in a penalty shootout 3-2 after the title clash ended in 1-1 draw.