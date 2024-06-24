Video: Jos Buttler Smashes 5 Sixes Off Harmeet Singh During USA vs ENG T20 WC 2024 Super 8 Match

Jos Buttler | Credits: Twitter

England skipper and opener Jos Buttler came out with all blazing guns to help the defending champions seal the semifinal spot with a convincing 10-wicket win over the co-hosts USA in the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Sunday, June 24.

With a target of 116, England chased it down with 62 balls to spare. Buttler played a scintialling captain innings of 83 off 38 balls, including 7 sixes and 6 fours and batted at an impressive strike rate of 218.42. He also formed 117-run unbeaten partnership with Phil Salt, who scored 25 off 21 balls. Salt was playing as second fiddle as Buttler was unleashing his assault on the USA's bowling attack.

When England needed 37 off 71 balls to win, Buttler took on Harmeet Singh and smashed him for 31 runs in the 9th over of the second innings. England skipper brought up his fifty with a six before hitting a hat-trick of sixes. On the sixth ball, Harmeet conceded a wide before he was hit for a six again by Jos Buttler. England's equation went down to 6 off 66 balls to win.