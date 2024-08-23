Video: Jess Jonassen Strikes SRK's Signature Pose After Taking A Wicket In Women's CPL 2024 Game

Jess Jonassen. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Australian women's and Trinbago Knight Riders' cricketer Jess Jonassen struck Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan's signature pose during the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024 edition. A video of the same emerged on social media as the 31-year-old struck the pose after getting rid of Aaliyah Alleyne of Barbados Royals.

The incident occurred in the 15th over of the innings as Alleyne had to depart for 11 off 16 deliveries after hitting a solitary maximum. Jonassen raised her arms soon after that. The Aussie bowler had earlier dismissed Chamari Athapaththu for a single-figure score and finished with figures of 4-0-21-2.