 Video: Jess Jonassen Strikes SRK's Signature Pose After Taking A Wicket In Women's CPL 2024 Game
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: Jess Jonassen Strikes SRK's Signature Pose After Taking A Wicket In Women's CPL 2024 Game

Video: Jess Jonassen Strikes SRK's Signature Pose After Taking A Wicket In Women's CPL 2024 Game

The 31-year-old struck the pose after getting rid of Aaliyah Alleyne of Barbados Royals during the women's CPL game.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 12:55 PM IST
article-image
Jess Jonassen. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Australian women's and Trinbago Knight Riders' cricketer Jess Jonassen struck Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan's signature pose during the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024 edition. A video of the same emerged on social media as the 31-year-old struck the pose after getting rid of Aaliyah Alleyne of Barbados Royals.

The incident occurred in the 15th over of the innings as Alleyne had to depart for 11 off 16 deliveries after hitting a solitary maximum. Jonassen raised her arms soon after that. The Aussie bowler had earlier dismissed Chamari Athapaththu for a single-figure score and finished with figures of 4-0-21-2.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bangladesh All-Rounder Shakib Al Hasan & Former PM Sheikh Hasina Named In Murder Case: Report

Bangladesh All-Rounder Shakib Al Hasan & Former PM Sheikh Hasina Named In Murder Case: Report

Video: Jess Jonassen Strikes SRK's Signature Pose After Taking A Wicket In Women's CPL 2024 Game

Video: Jess Jonassen Strikes SRK's Signature Pose After Taking A Wicket In Women's CPL 2024 Game

ICC Planning Multi-Million Dollar Fund To Save Test Cricket

ICC Planning Multi-Million Dollar Fund To Save Test Cricket

Who Is Leela Row Dayal? Kaun Banega Crorepati's ₹1 Crore Question On Indian Tennis Player

Who Is Leela Row Dayal? Kaun Banega Crorepati's ₹1 Crore Question On Indian Tennis Player

'It Was My Dream To Transform This Team': India Captain Rohit Sharma Credits '3 Pillars' For Men In...

'It Was My Dream To Transform This Team': India Captain Rohit Sharma Credits '3 Pillars' For Men In...