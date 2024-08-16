 Video: Jayden Seales Struck On His Eye By Dragonfly, Pulls Out Of Run-Up On Day 2 Of WI vs SA 2nd Test
Aakash Singh
Updated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 10:40 PM IST
article-image
Jayden Seales. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

A dragonfly had hit West Indies speedster Jayden Seales right on his eye amid his run-up on day 2 of the 2nd Test against South Africa at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. A video of the same emerged on social media on Friday as Seales had to pull out of his run-up.

Seales was magnificent in the first Test as well, taking 3 wickets in the opening innings at Port-of-Spain in Trinidad. The 22-year-old bowled incredibly well on day 1 in Guyana, finishing with figures of 14-1-45-3, dismissing Tony De Zorzi, Wiaan Mulder, and Kagiso Rabada.

Here's the video of Jayden Seales facing an interruption:

South Africa gain 16-run lead despite a first-innings total of only 160:

Meanwhile, 17 wickets fell on the opening day in Guyana as South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first. However, the visitors were rattled by the Caribbeans' pace attack as Shamar Joseph, playing his first Test on home soil, snared a fifer. The Proteas were 97-9 at one stage, but the 67-run stand between Nandre Burger and Dane Piedt lifted them to 160.

Nevertheless, the West Indies lost 7 wickets by the conclusion of day 1. Jason Holder top-scored for the hosts with 54 off 88 deliveries to help them scrape through to 144. Wiaan Mulder was the pick of the West Indian bowlers with figures of 9-0-32-4.

The opening Test in Trinidad resulted in a draw.

