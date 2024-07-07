Video: Jasprit Bumrah Receives Hero Welcome In Ahmedabad As He Returns Home After T20 WC 2024 Triumph

Jasprit Bumrah received a grand welcome by his residence neighbours in Ahmedabad | Credits: Twitter

Team India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah received a hero welcome in Ahmedabad after the T20 World Cup 2024 triumph on Sunday, July 7. Bumrah returned home after T20 World Cup 2024 victory celebrations in Mumbai on Thursday, July 4.

Jasprit Bumrah, along with his Indian teammates, landed in Delhi on special Air India chartered flight arranged by BCCI from Barbados, where they were stuck for three days due to Hurricane Beryl. After landing in Delhi, Team India players headed to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi for breakfast-cum-meeting before leaving for Mumbai for grand victory parade.

After the T20 World Cup 2024 celebrations in Mumbai, Team India players headed back to their respective homes and continued their celebrations with their friends and family. Jasprit Bumrah returned to his home in Ahmedabad, where his residence neighbours gave him a grand welcome.

In a video that went viral on social media, Jasprit Bumrah can be seen getting out of his car and hugged his mother. His neighbours showered petal of flowers and clicked pictures with him.