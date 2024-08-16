 Video: Ishan Kishan Blasts 86-ball Ton In Opening Round Of Buchi Babu Trophy
Ishan Kishan is playing for Jharkhand in the Buchi Babu Trophy.

Updated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 05:09 PM IST
article-image
Ishan Kishan. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India keeper-batter Ishan Kishan blasted an 86-ball century in the opening round of the Buchi Babu tournament between Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh in Thirunelveli on Friday. The left-handed batter smashed a six over long-off after stepping out of the crease, thereby celebrating the three-figure mark in the domestic tournament.

Kishan had unceremoniously been cut off from the BCCI central contract list earlier this year, along with Shreyas Iyer due to opting out of Ranji Trophy and the Test series in South Africa, citing fatigue. The left-handed batter did play in the IPL, but had a mediocre outing and failed to break into India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad.

"I was not feeling well or right and so I decided to take a break" - Ishan Kishan

During an interview with The Indian Express in July, Kishan revealed that he suffered from travel fatigue, but felt hardly anyone understood apart from his family. He elaborated:

"I was scoring runs and then I found myself on the bench. These things do happen in a team sport. However, I experienced travel fatigue. It meant there was something wrong, I was not feeling well or right and so I decided to take a break. However, sadly, barring my family and few close people no one understood that. [The past few months] were depressing. Today I don’t want to say that everything was fine. It was not easy for me at all. You go through a lot."

