 Video: Irfan Pathan Pumped Up In Dressing Room After His Brother Yusuf Hits A Six In IND vs PAK WCL Final
Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Sunday, July 14, 2024, 09:47 AM IST
India all-rounder Irfan Pathan was completely pumped after his brother Yusuf Pathan hit a six during the World Championship Of Legends Final between India Champions and Pakistan Champions at the Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday, July 13.

India Champions were at 144/5 and required 12 off 12 balls to win the match. Yusuf Pathan took the strike and smashed a six on the first ball off Wahab Riaz in the penultimate over of India's run-chase.

Pathan hit a six towards long off to bring down the equation to 6 off 11 balls to win the match. After Yusuf's hit a six, Irfan was celebrating in delight in the dressing room as India Champions were nearing a victory in the Final. The video of the same went viral on social media.

However, on the next ball, Wahab Riaz had the last laugh as he dismissed Yusuf for 30 at 150/5. After Yusuf's dismissal, Yuvraj Singh was joined by Irfan Pathan at the crease to carry on India's run-chase. Yuvraj and Irfan chased down 157-run target with five balls to spare in the final over of the innings. Skipper Yuvraj Singh hit a winning four to take the team past the finishing line.

