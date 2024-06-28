Video: Indian Fans Pass Racist Remarks At Moeen Ali After His Dismissal During IND vs ENG T20 WC Semifinal

Moeen Ali. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

A fan at the Providence Stadium in Guyana passed a distasteful remark as Moeen Ali was walking back after getting dismissed by Axar Patel in the T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final against Team India. In a video surfaced on social media, a section of fans at the venue was heard targeting the veteran all-rounder over his nationality and religion.

The dismissal occurred in the 8th over of the innings as Axar Patel fired one down the leg side and deceived Moeen out of the crease. The left-handed batter tried to get back into the crease, but was too far down as Rishabh Pant broke the stumps. As a result, Moeen had to walk back for 8 off 10 deliveries, reducing England to 4 down with 46 on the board, chasing 172.

"They played a really good game of cricket" - Jos Buttler

At the post-match presentation, England skipper Jos Buttler admitted that the defending champions let India score a bit too many runs and that India completely outbowled them.

"India certainly outplayed us. We let them get 20-25 runs too many. It was a challenging surface that they played well on. They outplayed us and fully deserved the win. Very different conditions (than 2022), credit to India. They played a really good game of cricket. With the rain around, didn't expect the conditions to change that much. Don't think it did. They outbowled us."

India and South Africa will lock horns in the T20 World Cup 2024 final on Saturday in Barbados.