VIDEO: Indian F2 Racer Kush Maini Survives Life-Threatening Crash; Car Left In Mangled Ruins At The Start of Azerbaijan GP

Indian Formula 2 racer Kush Maini was lucky to survive a horrific crash at the start of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Invicta Racing driver couldn't get going when the five lights went out resulting in Pepe Marti and Oliver Goethe crashing into him from the back of the back grid.

Maini's car was left in a mangled ruin but he fortunately managed to walk away unscathed from the accident. Marti and Goethe also did not suffer any injuries but all three were left terribly shaken and shocked from the incident. Their cars were completely destroyed after hitting Maini's vehicle at full speed.

The session was immediately red-flagged by the FIA.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)