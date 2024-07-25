Video: India Skipper Rohit Sharma & His Family Return Home From USA Ahead Of ODI Series Against Sri Lanka

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was spotted at Mumbai Airport on Wednesday night as he reportedly returned from the USA ahead of the ODI series against Sri Lanka, slated to take place on August 2.

After the T20 World Cup 2024 triumph and a grand victory celebration in Mumbai, Rohit and his family left for a vacation to London. The 37-year-old, who recently retired from T20Is, was seen in the Royal Box for the Wimbledon 2024 semifinal match between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev at Centre Court.

Rohit Sharma and his family then traveled to Dallas, where the India skipper attended various events before taking a flight back to Mumbai. In a video that went viral on social media, Rohit Sharma, his wife Ritika Sajdeh, and their daughter Samaira Sharma can be seen exiting the arrival gate and entering a blue Porsche as they drove back home after their vacation in London and Dallas.

Rohit Sharma announced their retirement from the T20Is after leading Team India to T20 World Cup 2024 triumph by defeating South Africa in the Final in Barbados. Having retired from the shortest format of the game for Team India, Rohit Sharma will be focusing only on longer formats of the game, including Tests and ODis.

Along with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli too will be returning to action for the ODI series against Sri Lanka. Kohli is currently in London with his wife Anushka Sharma and their children, daughter Vamika and son Akaay,

Virat Kohli too retired from the T20Is after India's T20 World Cup triumph this year as he wanted to younger generation to carry Team India forward in the shortest format of the game.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to play in Champions Trophy 2025

Having Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired from the T20Is, the batting duo will look to put all their focus on ODIs and Tests. After the Sri Lanka ODI series, Rohit and Kohli will play the two-match Test series against Bangladesh in September.

In October, the legendary batting duo will likely to feature in the three-match Test series against New Zealand. This will followed up with Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia in November.

Rohit and Virat will likely to play for India in the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan (tentatively), their first international tournament after having retired from the T20Is. However, it is uncertain whether India will travel to Pakistan for the tournament as the BCCI hasn't yet confirmed their participation due to political tensions between two nations.