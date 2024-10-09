 Video: India Players Whistle As Harmanpreet Kaur Smacks Back-To-Back Boundaries In Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Match
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: India Players Whistle As Harmanpreet Kaur Smacks Back-To-Back Boundaries In Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Match

Video: India Players Whistle As Harmanpreet Kaur Smacks Back-To-Back Boundaries In Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Match

Harmanpreet Kaur top-scored for India with 52 as the Women in Blue posted 172/3 in 20 overs.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 10:03 PM IST
article-image

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur finished with a flourish, leading the way with a captain's knock in Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday. The right-handed batter hit back-to-back boundaries as one of India teammates was seen whistling in celebration.

The incident occurred in the 20th over of the innings sent down by Udeshika Prabodhani as the first four deliveries went for six runs. However, Harmanpreet smacked the right-arm seamer for boundaries straight back past the bowler. The final-ball boundary also ensured that Harmanpreet scored her fifty as India finished with a healthy total of 172/3 in 20 overs.

Below is the video of the same:

FPJ Shorts
Video: Riyan Parag Bowls With Bizarre Action, Umpire Rules It Back-Foot No-Ball In IND vs BAN 2nd T20I
Video: Riyan Parag Bowls With Bizarre Action, Umpire Rules It Back-Foot No-Ball In IND vs BAN 2nd T20I
Bombay HC Directs State Civic Authorities To Undertake Special Drive To Remove Illegal Hoardings Ahead Of Assembly Elections
Bombay HC Directs State Civic Authorities To Undertake Special Drive To Remove Illegal Hoardings Ahead Of Assembly Elections
Mumbai: 95th Sharadiya Durgotsav At Bombay Durga Bari Samiti Celebrates India's Cultural Diversity With Traditional Rituals And Festivities
Mumbai: 95th Sharadiya Durgotsav At Bombay Durga Bari Samiti Celebrates India's Cultural Diversity With Traditional Rituals And Festivities
Mumbai: Real Estate Sector Welcomes RBI's Steady 6.5% Repo Rate, Anticipates Boost In Home Sales This Festive Season
Mumbai: Real Estate Sector Welcomes RBI's Steady 6.5% Repo Rate, Anticipates Boost In Home Sales This Festive Season
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Nitish Kumar Reddy Flexes His All-Round Muscles As Team India Take Series 2-0

IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Nitish Kumar Reddy Flexes His All-Round Muscles As Team India Take Series 2-0

Video: Riyan Parag Bowls With Bizarre Action, Umpire Rules It Back-Foot No-Ball In IND vs BAN 2nd...

Video: Riyan Parag Bowls With Bizarre Action, Umpire Rules It Back-Foot No-Ball In IND vs BAN 2nd...

Video: India Players Whistle As Harmanpreet Kaur Smacks Back-To-Back Boundaries In Women's T20 World...

Video: India Players Whistle As Harmanpreet Kaur Smacks Back-To-Back Boundaries In Women's T20 World...

‘Papa Ki Parian Hai’: Zainab Abbas, Aamir Sohail Trolled For Not Holding Their Umbrellas Like...

‘Papa Ki Parian Hai’: Zainab Abbas, Aamir Sohail Trolled For Not Holding Their Umbrellas Like...

IND vs SL, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India Demolish Sri Lanka By 82 Runs As Their NRR Receive...

IND vs SL, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: India Demolish Sri Lanka By 82 Runs As Their NRR Receive...