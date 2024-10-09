Video: India Players Whistle As Harmanpreet Kaur Smacks Back-To-Back Boundaries In Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Match

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur finished with a flourish, leading the way with a captain's knock in Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday. The right-handed batter hit back-to-back boundaries as one of India teammates was seen whistling in celebration.

The incident occurred in the 20th over of the innings sent down by Udeshika Prabodhani as the first four deliveries went for six runs. However, Harmanpreet smacked the right-arm seamer for boundaries straight back past the bowler. The final-ball boundary also ensured that Harmanpreet scored her fifty as India finished with a healthy total of 172/3 in 20 overs.

Below is the video of the same: