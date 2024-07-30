Video: Hilarious Moment As Man Refuses To Return The Ball After It Lands Outside Stadium In TNPL 2024 Game

A hilarious incident ensued in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) as a man outside the stadium refused to refused to return the ball after the batter hit it for a six. A video of the same surfaced on social media as the man was seen walking away with the ball, which landed outside the ground.

The incident occurred when a left-handed batter from Chepauk Super Gillies nailed a pull shot to dispatch it for a maximum off the right-arm pacer. The ball landed well outside the ground and the cameras panned to the man, who was insisted to return it back to the ground. However, he refused to do it and instead walked away with the ball.

The incident inevitably left the commentators in splits. Speaking of that particular match, Pradosh Ranjan Paul struck 52 off 37 deliveries, while D Santhosh Kumar chipped in with 48 off 36 balls. Nevertheless, Chepauk Super Gillies' opponents Siechem Madurai Panthers held their nerves to snare a close victory.

TNPL 2024 playoffs to get underway on July 30th:

With the league stage of the 2024 edition concluded, Lyca Kovai Kings, IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Chepauk Super Gillies and Dindigul Dragons have qualified for the playoffs. The playoffs stage follow the same pattern as for the IPL.

The final takes place on August 2nd.