 Video: Hardik Pandya Given Grand Reception In His Hometown Vadodara After T20 World Cup 2024 Win
In the T20 World Cup, Pandya scored 144 runs in six innings at an average of 48.00 and a strike rate of 151.57 and took 11 wickets.

ANIUpdated: Monday, July 15, 2024, 07:20 PM IST
Hardik Pandya, | (Image Credits: Twitter)

After his T20 World Cup triumph, star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya received a warm welcome in his home city, Vadodara, on Monday. The 30-year-old also attended a roadshow to celebrate Team India's win in the T20 World Cup.

In the T20 World Cup, Pandya scored 144 runs in six innings at an average of 48.00 and a strike rate of 151.57, with a half-century and best score of 50*. He also took 11 wickets in eight games at an average of 17.36 and an economy rate of 7.64, with the best figures of 3/20. During the roadshow, many fans gathered on the road to give Hardik a cordial welcome in Vadodara. Hardik's brother, Krunal Pandya, was also present at the roadshow.

Facing injuries and controversies not so long ago, Hardik once again delivered when all the lights shined bright on him, playing a major role in his side's ICC T20 World Cup triumph. It was Hardik who secured the crucial wicket of Heinrich Klaasen in the 177-run chase during the final and delivered the crucial final over in which he got the wicket of David Miller, which completely turned the game in favour of India.

Hardik Pandya found himself under immense pressure after IPL 2024:

This tournament marked a redemption tale for Hardik, who was booed out of nearly every stadium across India during the IPL 2024 after taking over the captaincy of the Mumbai Indians (MI) from five-time IPL champion Rohit Sharma. The all-rounder, who was just making a comeback into the game after suffering an injury to his ankle in the 50-over World Cup last year, became a victim of online trolling and fan wars as he was accused of betraying the MI franchise, Rohit and his former franchise Gujarat Titans (GT), which he led to IPL title in 2022.

India ended their 11-year-long ICC trophy drought as Virat Kohli (76), Hardik Pandya (3/20) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/18) starred in Men in Blue's seven-run win over South Africa in the final at Barbados on June 29. Virat's masterclass knock helped India reach 176/7 in 20 overs, while Bumrah and Pandya unleashed a pace choke on Proteas, snatching the match from a losing position to restrict Proteas to 169/8 in their 20 overs.

