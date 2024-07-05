Video: Hardik Pandya Drops Shirt Thrown By Fan, Jasprit Bumrah Amused During T20 WC 2024 Victory Lap at Wankhede Stadium

Hardik Pandya | Credits: Twitter

A fan threw a shirt at Team India all-rounder and vice-captain Hardik Pandya during the Men in Blue T20 World Cup 2024 victory lap at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, July 4.

The Mumbaikars gave a rousing reception to the Team India players for bringing back the glory with the T20 World Cup triumph. The Men in Blue took out an open-top bus parade from Marine Drive to Wankhede Stadium, where a massive crowd was in attendance for felitication ceremony by the BCCI.

The 2 km parade brought Mumbai's traffic to a standstill as a mammoth number of fans thronged to the streets to get glimpse of the heroes. After the victory parade, the Indian players went to Wankhade Stadium for a felicitation ceremony and victory lap.

During the victory lap, someone from the crowd threw a shirt directly at Hardik Pandya, who caught it unintentionally. However, the all-rounder dropped the shirt down, which left Jasprit Bumrah in splits. The video of the same went viral on social media.

hardik caught someone’s tshirt and the way bumrah is dying of laughter 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/EgJm80tQBd — Kashish (@whatkashish) July 4, 2024

Team India had a eventful day as they returned home 3 days after being stranded in Barbados due to Hurricane Beryl. The Men in Blue, their families and support staff landed in Delhi and headed towards ITC Maurya Hotel, where they took a rest following flight journey before meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence, 7 Lok Jan Marg.

India landed in Mumbai on Vistara flight with a call sign 'UK 1845' as a special tribute to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as the legendary batting duo retired from T20Is following India's T20 World Cup triumph.

Hardik Pandya receives a rousing reception at Wankhede Stadium

Team India star all-rounder Hardik Pandya received a rousing reception from the crowd at the Wankhede Stadium after skipper Rohit Sharma lauded him for his bowling brilliance in the final over of South Africa's run-chase in the T20 World Cup 2024 Final.

When Proteas men required 16 off 6 balls to win, Hardik Pandya was brought into the attack and held his nerves as he conceded just 8 runs and picked wickets of David Miller and Kagiso Rabada to secure a win for India.

Speaking at the felicitation ceremony, Rohit Sharma said, "Hardik was bowling the final over for us. Hats off to him for bowling that last over. You know, no matter how many runs you need, there is always so much pressure to bowl that over."

After Rohit Sharma's praise for him, the Wankhede crowd erupted with chants to 'Hardik, Hardik', to which the all-rounder stood up and acknowledged it.

Interestingly, Hardik Pandya earned back his respect just two months after he was booed by the same crowd at the Wankhede Stadium for replacing Rohit Sharma as a captain of Mumbai Indians.