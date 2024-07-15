 Video: Hardik Pandya Dances His Heart Out With Bollywood Star Ranveer Singh During Anant-Radhika Wedding Function
Hardik Pandya among the 3 players was honoured by Ambani family during Sangeet function for T20 World Cup 2024 win.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, July 15, 2024, 04:06 PM IST
article-image
Hardik Pandya and Ranveer Singh dancing. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Team India star all-rounder Hardik Pandya was seen dancing his heart out with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh during a function of Anant Ambani and Radhika Wedding star-studded function. The 30-year-old seam-bowling all-rounder was seen dancing passionately along with Ranveer Singh as Gurdeep Mehendi sang.

Pandya has arguably been a standout figure among the cricketing fraternity in the star-studded function that has seen Bollywood stars, Indian political figures, and overseas political figures mark their presence. The World Cup-winner was also seen dancing in an earlier video with Ananya Pandey and Anupam Kher.

Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav honoured by Ambani family during Sangeet function:

With Rohit Sharma, Pandya, and Suryakumar attending the Sangeet ceremony and the trio playing an integral role in India's T20 World Cup 2024 victory, Mumbai Indians' owner Nita Ambani was quite overwhelmed. She called them on the stage and said the below in a video uploaded by the IPL franchise:

"We are all family here. But I have another family, which has made the nation proud and has made everybody's heart swell with pride and because of who the celebrations don't stop. So, I cannot tell you what an overwhelming feeling it is to have my Mumbai Indians' family here with me tonight. Tonight is a day of celebration, but tonight besides Anant and Radhika, we are going to celebrate India."

Pandya was especially outstanding in the final when he was tasked with defending 16 off the last over and did so successfully.

