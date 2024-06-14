Video: Harbhajan Singh Mimicks Navjot Singh Sidhu; Veteran Commentator Left In Splits

Harbhajan Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu. | (Credits: Twitter)

As expressive as Harbhajan Singh was on the field during his playing days, the former Indian off-spinner is as much fun-loving off it. In a video surfaced on social media shared by Dinesh Karthik, Harbhajan was seen mimicking his fellow Indian Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was equally left in splits while watching him do it.

Sidhu, known for speaking animatedly by using hand gestures, witnessed Harbhajan speaking in the same tone. Sidhu returned to commentary in the recently-concluded edition of IPL after a lengthy stint in Indian politics as fans expressed his excitement on hearing the news. Along with Harbhajan, the 60-year-old is part of the Hindi commentary panel for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

Harbhajan Singh was part of Team India's T20 World Cup winning squad:

With the T20 World Cup 2024 going on, it's worth noting that Harbhajan was part of India's squad when they won the inaugural edition in 2007 hosted by South Africa. The 43-year-old picked up 7 wickets in as many matches in the showpiece event at 26 as the Men in Blue beat Pakistan in a thrilling final in Johannesburg to lift the trophy.

Overall, Harbhajan took 25 wickets in 28 matches at 25.12. Overall, he plied his trade for the national team in 103 Tests, 236 ODIs, and 25 T20Is, and last played for India in 2016.