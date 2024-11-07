Video: Furious Alazarri Joseph Storms Off The Field After Dismissing Jordan Cox In WI vs ENG 3rd ODI

Alzarri Joseph. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

West Indies pacer Alazarri Joseph stormed off the field in anger during the third and final ODI against England at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. The incident occurred after the right-arm speedster got the better of Jordan Cox with almost an unplayable short-pitched delivery as the Englishman edged it to the keeper.

It was the 4th over of the innings as West Indies skipper Shai Hope brought on the Antiguan for his third after he had conceded two runs off his first. The first three deliveries bowled to Cox went for dots, while the snorter to the right-hander caught the edge of his glove, leaving the Kent batter confused. However, he had to walk back for a single. Meanwhile, Joseph furiously reacted due to the field setting and walked off.

However, Joseph returned and completed his quota, snaffling figures of 10-1-45-2.

Gets angry! 😡

Bowls a wicket maiden 👊

Leaves 🤯



An eventful start to the game for Alzarri Joseph!

Keacy Carty and Brandon King score stunning hundreds as West Indies seal series:

With a competitive yet modest 264 set for the home side to win, they had lost Evin Lewis early in the innings. However, Brandon King and Keacy Carty didn't allow the Englishmen to come back in the match, stitching a 209-run partnership. Although left-arm seamer Reece Topley had dismissed King for 102, the West Indies were on the doorstep of a crushing victory.

It needed only 43 overs from the hosts to chase down the target. The two sides will lock horns in a five-game T20I series beginning on Sunday in Barbados.