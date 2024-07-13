Video: FIFA President Gianni Infantino Dances To AP Dhillon’s Song With Ranveer Singh & Hardik Pandya At Ambani Wedding

FIFA President Gianni Infantino was spotted dancing with the Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya during the grand wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Friday, July 12.

Gianni Infantino was one of the esteemed guests alongside John Cena, Kim Kardashian, Samsung chairman Jay Y Lee, Former UK Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair and others who were invited for the opulent wedding of billionaire industrialist and Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani's son.

All the guests, including Bollywood celebrities, cricketers and international dignitaries were spotted enjoying lavish wedding. Giani Infantino too was enjoying his time at the wedding. In a video that went viral on social media, FIFA President was seen dancing to the tunes of AP Dhillon’s Song alongside Hardik Pandya and Ranveer Singh.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino dancing at Ambani's wedding in Ranveer Singh's arms and with an axe.



Never imagined this 😭 pic.twitter.com/YsoyuY8I2l — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) July 12, 2024

Anant Anant and Radhika Merchant's wedding was a star-studded affair, attracting a diverse mix of Bollywood celebrities, international dignitaries and sports personalities, especially from the cricket fraternity. Cricketers, including the likes of MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Ajinkya Rahane and others marked their presence at the wedding.

The newly appointed head coach of Team India Gautam Gambhir too graced the grand wedding of Anant and Radhika Merchant.

The wedding of the year

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's lavish wedding has been considered as the wedding of the year as many people across the globe have been enthralled by the extravagance of the celebrations, with celebrities and dignitaries from around the world attending the grand event.

Due to grand wedding celebrations, where many VIPs and dignitaries have been invited, Mumbai Police put traffic restrictions in place near Bandra in order to smooth flow and security during the event.

Several companies in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) were asked their employees to work from home due to anticipated traffic congestion caused by the wedding festivities in the vicinity.