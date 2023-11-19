Video: Fans Throng Ahmedabad Bound Special Vande Bharat Express At Mumbai Central Station For IND Vs AUS, CWC 2023 Final

Cricket fans thronged the special Vande Bharat train which was arranged by the Western Railways to facilitate cricket fans from Mumbai to reach Ahmedabad to watch the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Sunday (November 19). The fans looked jubilant and enthusiastic and expressed confidence that India would win the final against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

"Cricket predictions and jubilation from passengers travelling abroad the WR run Vande Bharat Express to Ahmedabad. Their delight that WR ran this special train is evident in their smiles," wrote the Western Railways in their post on X on Sunday (November 19).

"You asked, WR delivered! Cricket fans boarding the superfast special from Mumbai Central - Ahmedabad to watch the World Cup Final," read another post, sharing a commuter's excitement.

Watch: A special Vande Bharat train from Western Railway departed from Mumbai Central Railway Station to Ahmedabad for the World Cup final between India and Australia.

A total of 11 special trains will run between the two states ordered the Central Railways.

Train No 09035 Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Superfast Special will depart from Mumbai Central on Sunday, November 19, at 5.15 am and will reach Ahmedabad at 10.40 am, the same day.

Similarly, Train No. 09036 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Superfast Special will depart from Ahmedabad on Monday, November 20 at 2.00 am and will reach Mumbai Central at 07.25 am, the same day.

India vs Australia in the ICC CWC 2023 final

Host India will take on five-time world champions Australia in the ICC CWC 2023 ODI World Cup final to be played in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, the world's largest cricket stadium with a capacity of over 1,30,000 spectators. India are strong favourites as the hosts are unbeaten in the tournament so far. However, India has a tough opponent in Australia and final is expected to be a thriller.