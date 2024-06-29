Video: Fans In Varanasi Perform Havan For Team India's Victory In T20 World Cup 2024 Final

Fans in Varanasi pray. | (Credits: Twitter)

With Team India once again in the final of an ICC event, fans have already started offering prayers for the Men in Blue to break their decade-long title drought. Fans in Varanasi were seen performing havan as a video of the same surfaced on social media. Should India lift this year's T20 World Cup, they will become the first side to win the tournament without losing a match.

The Men in Blue's confidence remains sky high and start as slight favourites ahead of the Proteas, who are also unbeaten in the competition. Rohit Sharma's men will take massive confidence from beating former and defending champions Australia and England, respectively, in their last two matches.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Cricket fans in Varanasi perform havan for Team India's victory ahead of India vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup final match in Barbados. today. pic.twitter.com/gHMM1DOP81 — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2024

"Players are very good at moving on from things" - Rahul Dravid

At the pre-game press conference, Rahul Dravid stated that the 2023 World Cup final defeat is no longer on their minds and that the players are seeing it as a fresh chance to prove themselves.

"I don't think players go in keeping the baggage of the past and what has happened in the past, so every day is a fresh day. Players are very good at moving on from things, of recognising things. So yes, I think just as we will move on from Ahmedabad, I'm sure they will not be thinking about history and it will be a fresh day. Two good teams, two teams I think that everyone will agree that probably the top two teams in this tournament played the best cricket I think in this tournament, both South Africa and India."

It's worth noting that Dravid's tenure as India's coach will end after the tournament.