Video: Fans Hound Suryakumar Yadav For Selfies And Autographs As Star Batter Fields Near Boundary In Buchi Babu Tournament

Suryakumar Yadav. | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav's fan following has increased manifold since taking the match-sealing catch in T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa in Barbados. With the right-hander now playing in the Buchi Babu tournament, a video surfaced on social media of fans hounding him for selfies and autographs when Suryakumar was fielding.

Day 1 of the match between TNCA XI and Mumbai at the Sri Ramakrishna College Cricket Ground saw the 33-year-old field near the boundary as the fans kept approaching him for selfies. Even as the security tried to intervene to keep the crowd out of the field of play, Suryakumar did his best to entertain the fans, clicking photos with them and giving autographs.

Here's the full video of the same:

"There are ten Test matches lined up" - Suryakumar Yadav keen to make red-ball return for India

With the Buchi Babu tournament acting as a precursor to the Duleep Trophy and Suryakumar set to also appear at the latter, the veteran said he is keen to earn his spot back in the Indian Test side. He said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"There are a lot of people who have worked really hard to earn their place and even I want to earn that spot again. Going forward, if I have to play, then I will automatically play. That's not in my control. What's in my power right now is to play the Buchi Babu tournament, go on to play the Duleep Trophy and then see what happens. But yes, I'm really looking forward. There are ten Test matches lined up and I'm obviously excited for some red-ball fun."