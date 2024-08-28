 Video: Fans Hound Suryakumar Yadav For Selfies And Autographs As Star Batter Fields Near Boundary In Buchi Babu Tournament
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVideo: Fans Hound Suryakumar Yadav For Selfies And Autographs As Star Batter Fields Near Boundary In Buchi Babu Tournament

Video: Fans Hound Suryakumar Yadav For Selfies And Autographs As Star Batter Fields Near Boundary In Buchi Babu Tournament

Suryakumar Yadav was last in action for India during the T20I series in Sri Lanka.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 12:30 PM IST
article-image
Suryakumar Yadav. | (Credits: Twitter)

Indian T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav's fan following has increased manifold since taking the match-sealing catch in T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa in Barbados. With the right-hander now playing in the Buchi Babu tournament, a video surfaced on social media of fans hounding him for selfies and autographs when Suryakumar was fielding.

Read Also
'Posing With Mr 360': Manu Bhaker Meets Suryakumar Yadav, Pic Goes Viral
article-image

Day 1 of the match between TNCA XI and Mumbai at the Sri Ramakrishna College Cricket Ground saw the 33-year-old field near the boundary as the fans kept approaching him for selfies. Even as the security tried to intervene to keep the crowd out of the field of play, Suryakumar did his best to entertain the fans, clicking photos with them and giving autographs.

Here's the full video of the same:

"There are ten Test matches lined up" - Suryakumar Yadav keen to make red-ball return for India

FPJ Shorts
Why Children Should Avoid Excessive Salt For 1000 Days After Birth? Know The Real Reason
Why Children Should Avoid Excessive Salt For 1000 Days After Birth? Know The Real Reason
Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse: BJP Narayan Rane Snatches TV Reporter's Mic; Threatens MVA Workers As Aaditya Thackeray Visits Rajkot Fort (VIDEO)
Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse: BJP Narayan Rane Snatches TV Reporter's Mic; Threatens MVA Workers As Aaditya Thackeray Visits Rajkot Fort (VIDEO)
Shraddha Kapoor To Rent Hrithik Roshan's ₹100 Crore Sea-Facing Apartment In Mumbai's Juhu: Report
Shraddha Kapoor To Rent Hrithik Roshan's ₹100 Crore Sea-Facing Apartment In Mumbai's Juhu: Report
Will Telegram Be Banned? 5 Exam Controversies That May Lead To Its Ban In India
Will Telegram Be Banned? 5 Exam Controversies That May Lead To Its Ban In India

With the Buchi Babu tournament acting as a precursor to the Duleep Trophy and Suryakumar set to also appear at the latter, the veteran said he is keen to earn his spot back in the Indian Test side. He said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"There are a lot of people who have worked really hard to earn their place and even I want to earn that spot again. Going forward, if I have to play, then I will automatically play. That's not in my control. What's in my power right now is to play the Buchi Babu tournament, go on to play the Duleep Trophy and then see what happens. But yes, I'm really looking forward. There are ten Test matches lined up and I'm obviously excited for some red-ball fun."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uruguayan Footballer Juan Izquierdo Shockingly Dies, Few Days After Collapsing On The Field

Uruguayan Footballer Juan Izquierdo Shockingly Dies, Few Days After Collapsing On The Field

Paris Paralympics 2024: General Upendra Dwivedi Sends His Best Wishes To Indian Parathletes, Holds...

Paris Paralympics 2024: General Upendra Dwivedi Sends His Best Wishes To Indian Parathletes, Holds...

Video: Fans Hound Suryakumar Yadav For Selfies And Autographs As Star Batter Fields Near Boundary In...

Video: Fans Hound Suryakumar Yadav For Selfies And Autographs As Star Batter Fields Near Boundary In...

PAK vs BAN: BCB President Declares Shakib Al Hasan 'Will Continue Playing' Until Proven Guilty In...

PAK vs BAN: BCB President Declares Shakib Al Hasan 'Will Continue Playing' Until Proven Guilty In...

Paris Paralympics 2024: When And Where To Watch The Opening Ceremony In India?

Paris Paralympics 2024: When And Where To Watch The Opening Ceremony In India?