Video: Fans Chant 'Hardik Hardik' At Wankhede Stadium Ahead Of T20 WC Victory Parade, Two Months After Booing Him During IPL 2024

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has earned back the respect and love of the fans as fans at the Wankhede Stadium were cheering his name ahead of the victory parade in Mumbai. In a video surfaced on social media, the massive crowd at the stadium were chanting the 30-year-old's name out loud.

The Baroda-born cricketer did not receive as rousing a reception during IPL 2024, with the fans booing him to significant effect after he replaced Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians' captain. With Pandya delivering poor all-round performance in IPL 2024, there were also debates over his selection in the T20 World Cup 2024 squad. However, he played a significant role in India's World Cup win, notably, defending 16 off the final over of the tournament-decider against South Africa in Barbados.

2 months after he was massively booed by the fans, HARDIK HARDIK chants take over Wankhede 🔥🔥🔥



GREATEST REDEMPTION IN THE HISTORY OF CRICKET!!!!#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/BMDQgWTyfT — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) July 4, 2024

He also shone with the bat throughout the event, crafting some useful cameos.

"I have always believed in life that you never respond with words" - Hardik Pandya

Speaking to the host broadcaster after the final, Pandya hit back at his critics for disrespecting him and suggested that it feels better to silence them with performances.

"I believe in grace. A lot was said by people who don't know even know me one percent as a person. People have spoken, no issues but I have always believed in life that you never respond with words, circumstances can respond. Even difficult times, they don't last forever. It is important to be graceful, whether you win or lose. It is time for fans and everyone else to learn that (to be graceful). We need to find better ways to conduct yourself."