Video: Fan Climbs On Tree To See Team India 'Up Close' Amid T20 WC Victory Parade In Mumbai

Team India's victory parade. | (Credits: Twitter)

A fan climbed on tree amid Team India's T20 World Cup 2024 victory parade in the financial capital of the country in Mumbai as their excitement reached to a whole new level. A video surfaced on social media of the same as the Indian team was on a bus acknowledging the massive amount of fans accumulated to cheer Rohit Sharma and co.

With the Men in Blue winning the T20 World Cup on June 29th at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, their departure to India was delayed as a hurricane hit the Island. Hence, the entire contingent had to stay there for 3 more days. Nevertheless, the BCCI has arranged a special flight for them, which left on Wednesday.

"It's very hard to put it in words" - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, who retired from T20Is following the win, revealed that he needed the win badly after years of heartbreak and stated that he will forever remember this moment.

"I wanted this badly. It's very hard to put it in words because that moment, I don't want to say what I was thinking and what was going in my mind, but it was a very emotional moment personally for me. I wish I could capture that moment myself but not really, you can't do that but I will always remember that."

In the process, Team India also became the first side to lift the T20 World Cup trophy without losing a game. The Men in Blue arrived in Delhi Thursday morning and went to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi before coming to Mumbai.