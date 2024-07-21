Video: Fabian Allen Shows His Dancing Skills After Dismissing Andre Fletcher During Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings LPL 2024 Qualifier 2

Fabian Allen dancing after taking Andre Fletcher's wicket | Credits: LPL Twitter

Jaffna Kings spinner Fabian Allen showed off his dancing skills after dismissing his West Indian compartiot Andre Fletcher during the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2024 qualifier 2 against Kandy Falcons at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday, July 20.

The celebration took place in the 7th over of the Jaffna Kings' 187-run chase when Andre Fletcher faced a straight ball off Fabian Allen. However, the ball took a sharp and sneaked through the bat and pad to crash into the off-stumps. Fletcher was in a good touch but dismissed for 38 off 21 balls.

As soon as Allen dismissed Fletcher, the spinner ran towards and started to show off his dancing moves as he was completely thriller by the wicket. The video of the same was shared by Lanka Premier League on its X handle (formerly Twitter).

🎯 Fabian Allen 👑 takes Fletcher's wicket and celebrates like he's auditioning for Dancing with the Stars - LPL Edition! 🏏💃 Check out the moves! 👉👀#LPL2024 pic.twitter.com/N8fBH5S2Q7 — LPL - Lanka Premier League (@LPLT20) July 20, 2024

Talking about the match, Jaffna Kings posted a total of 187/7 in 20 overs after opting to bat first. Opener Kusal Mendis led Kings' batting with a brilliant knock of 105 off 54 balls, including 12 fours and five sixes, at a strike rate of 194.44.

In response totarget of 188, Kandy Falcons restricted to 186/8 in a stipulated 20 overs. Andre Fletcher was the top-scorer with 38 off 21 balls, while Mohammad Harris and Ramesh Mendis scored 26 and 30, respectively. When Jaffna Kings required 18 runs off final over to defend their 187-run total, Asitha Fernando was brought into attack and held his nerve by defending those runs despite Ramesh Mendis hit a six on the fifth ball of the final over.

Fabian Allen was the star bowler for Jaffna Kings as he picked four wickets while conceding just 24 runs with an economy rate of 4 in his full quota of four overs. Vijayakanth Viyaskanth contributed to FK's bowling with three wickets.

Jaffna Kings to face Galle Marvels in the LPL 2024 Final

After defeating Kandy Falcons in the qualifier 2, Jaffna Kings qualified for the Final and will lock horns against Galle Marvels in the title clash at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colomba on Sunday, July 21.

Galle Marvels directly qualified for the Final after defeating Jaffna Kings in the Qualifier 1. Galle Marvels and Jaffna Kings finished in top two in the league stage of the tournament. Both teams earned 10 points from five matches in their 8 outings, respectively.

Jaffna Kings are the most successful teams with three LPL titles and will look to extend their title record to four, while Galle Marvels will aim for their first title of the tournament.