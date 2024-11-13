Video: F1 Driver Valtteri Bottas Completes Ironman Triathlon In His Backyard After Deciding To Leave Sauber

Valtteri Bottas. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Finland's motorsport driver Valtteri Bottas has achieved a massive feat of completing an Ironman Triathlon circuit in his backyard. The veteran driver uploaded a few snippets of the same on his official Instagram account as the move came after his decision to leave Sauber at the end of the season.

Bottas completed swimming in his infinity pool, followed by cycling on his home bike set-up and finally the running on his treadmill. The 35-year-old took up the task of swimming more than 200 lengths of his infinity pool and cycled 112-mile in the second stage of Triathlon. Overall, the total distance made up to mile (3.86 km) of swimming, 12-mile (180.25 km) of cycling, and a marathon-length run of 26.2 miles (42.195 km) in every component.

For the unversed, an Ironman Triathlon is one of the most challenging exercises wherein those participant must complete the disciples of cycling, running and swimming within the prescribed time limit. It predictably requires a few years of training for the athletes to fully thrive on it and requires deep commitment to excel in it.

"We mutually concluded that conditions to continue together could not be met" - Sauber on Valtteri Bottas's departure

Meanwhile, Sauber recently issued a statement of Bottas' departure and thanked him for his services over the last three years.

"After open and constructive discussions with Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu, we mutually concluded that conditions to continue together could not be met so we agreed that it is time to part ways. We would like to thank both for the contribution they have made to the team in the last three years. They have been the embodiment of professionalism, using their experience and enthusiasm to support our growth."