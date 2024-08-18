 Video: Exhausted Vinesh Phogat Faints During Felicitation Ceremony In Her Native Village After Return From Paris Olympics
Video: Exhausted Vinesh Phogat Faints During Felicitation Ceremony In Her Native Village After Return From Paris Olympics

After landing in Delhi and acknowledging the crowd, who waited outside the airport to welcome her, Vinesh Phogat headed straight to her native village Balali, where received a grand welcome from fellow villagers.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 12:02 PM IST
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat had a really long day after her arrival at Delhi Airport from the Paris Olympics. Phogat returned to India from Paris, where she was disqualified from gold medal bout, and received a grand welcome at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday, August 17.

The 29-year-old wrestler from Haryana arrived in India just a day after her petition for the joint silver medal was dismissed by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), who uploaded the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and United World Wrestling (UWW) rules on weight in wrestling.

After landing in Delhi and acknowledging the crowd, who waited outside the airport to welcome her, Vinesh Phogat headed straight to her native village Balali, where received a grand welcome from fellow villagers. She was also felicitated by the elders in the village and gave her a gold medal.

During the felicitation ceremony, Vinesh Phogat became very tired and seemingly fainted. In a video that went viral on social media, the wrestler can be seen lying her head on the chair where she was seated, seemingly exhausted and fainted. Fellow wrestler Bajrang Punia offered a water to Vinesh Phogat and kept checking on her to ensure she was recovering.

