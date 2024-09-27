English fans at Lord's Cricket Ground in London started booing the Aussies during the ongoing fourth ODI on Friday. In a video shared by England cricket's official social media handles, the incident occurred as keeper Josh Inglis had claimed a catch, which showed to have bounced before landing onto his gloves.
Video: English Fans Boo Australia As Josh Inglis Claims Catch After Ball Bounces In Front Of Him During 4th ODI
Australia could have seen Harry Brook's back early during the 4th ODI at Lord's Cricket Ground.
Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 09:20 PM IST