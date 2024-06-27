Video: England Players Engage In Fun Activity During Practice Session Ahead Of T20 WC 2024 Semifinal vs India

England cricketers were engaged in a fun activity during the team's practice session ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 match against Team India at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday, June 27.

England qualified for the semifinal by finishing second in Group 2 of the Super 8 with wins against co-hosts West Indies and the United States Of America (USA) and a defeat against South Africa. The Three Lions will take on the Men in Blue for a spot in the Final against South Africa, who defeated Afghanistan in the semifinal 1.

The knock-out match between England and India is a rematch of the previous edition of the showpiece event, where Jos Buttler-led thrashed the Rohit Sharma and his boys by 10 wickets in Adelaide and then, England went onto defeat Pakistan in the Final to lift the coveted trophy for the second time.

England Cricket shared a video on its Instagram handle to give the fans a glimpse of their preparation for the all-important semfinal against Team India. In the video, the players were seen engaging in a fun activity which is called 'noodle war' on the sidelines of the practice session ahead of the clash against the Men in Blue.