Video: Double Olympic Medalist Manu Bhaker & Coach Jaspal Rana Receive Rousing Reception At Delhi Airport On Their Return From Paris Games

The double Olympic medalist and Indian shooting sensation Manu Bhaker and her coach Jaspal Rana receiving a rousing reception upon their arrival at the Delhi Airport from the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.

Manu Bhaker had a sensational run at the Paris Games as she clinched two bronze medals in the 10m air pistol and mixed with Sarabjot Singh, making her the first athlete from independent India to win two medals in a single edition of the Summer Games. She is also the third Indian athlete after PV Sindhu and Sushil Kumar to win two medals at the Olympics.

Bhaker was on the verge of scripting another historic winning of three medals by an Indian athlete in a single edition of the Olympics. However, the 22-year-old shooter from Haryana finished fourth in the women's 25m air pistol final.

After historic and successful campaign at the Paris Olympics, Manu Bhaker and her coach Jaspal Rana flew back home. In a video that went viral on social media, Bhaker and Jaspal can be seen garlanded with a huge huge bouquets of flowers. surrounded by cheering fans who waited outside the Delhi Airport to receive them and celebrate their extraordinary campaign at the Paris Olympics 2024.

#WATCH | Double Olympic medalist in shooting, Manu Bhaker and her coach Jaspal Rana receive a grand welcome after they arrive at Delhi airport after Manu Bhaker's historic performance in #ParisOlympics2024



She won bronze medals in Women's 10m Air Pistol & the 10m Air Pistol…

Manu Bhaker clinched two medals in her appearance at the Olympics. In her maiden Olympic appearance in Tokyo, the youngster suffered a significant setback, where her pistol was suddenly malfunctioned during the qualification round of the women's 10m air pistol. Thus, Bhaker lost six precious minutes and failed to qualify for the final as he finished 12th with 575 points from 14 shots.

Bhaker also participated in 25m air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team with Saurabh Chaudhary but failed to win a medal in either of event.

With two Olympic medals in Paris, Manu Bhaker removed the stains of her setback in Tokyo and redeemed herself at the grandest stage.

'This is just a beginning for me': Manu Bhaker

Following her sensational run at the Paris Olympics 2024, Manu Bhaker said that it is the beginning of her career as she would like to dedicate her entire for sports. The 22-year-old added that winning two Olympic medals have boosted her confidence and as well to perform well in the upcoming tournaments.

"I would like to be one of the greatest. This is just a beginning for me. I want to devote my entire life to sports and India. I am just trying my best to win as many medals as possible for my country." Bhaker said at the felicitation ceremony at India House.

"The journey at the Paris Olympics has been fantastic for me. These two medals will help a lot...It would boost the confidence that they can also do well not just in one event but more events.

"My performance was very good. I performed world-class in the qualification of all the rounds. Everything was great." he added.

#WATCH | Paris, France: Double medal winner at #ParisOlympics, Manu Bhaker says, "I would like to be one of the greatest. This is just a beginning for me. I want to devote my entire life to sports and India. I am just trying my best to win as many medals as possible for my…

Manu Bhaker is expected to return to Paris in a few days as he has been appointment as the flagbearer for India at the closing ceremony of the Olympics in the capital of France.