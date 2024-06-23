Video: Chris Jordan Claims Hat-trick In USA vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 Match

Chris Jordan. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

England pacer Chris Jordan joins Australia's Pat Cummins by claiming the 3rd hat-trick of T20 World Cup 2024 in the all-important Super 8 clash against USA at Bridgetown in Barbados. The right-arm speedster dismissed Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenijge, and Saurabh Netravalkar, thereby becoming the first from England to accomplish the feat.