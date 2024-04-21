Video: Cameron Green Takes Sensational One-Handed Catch To Dismiss Angkrish Raghuvanshi During KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 Clash

Cameron Green takes one-handed catch | Credits: Jio Cinema Twitter

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Cameron Green took an incredible catch with one hand to dismiss Kolkata Knight Riders batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi in their ongoing IPL 2024 clash at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday, April 21.

The dismissal occurred in the sixth over of the KKR's batting when Angkrish faced a good length delivery off RCB pacer Yash Dayal and chipped the ball nonchalantly over the mid-wicket. However, Cameron Green, who was stationed at the mid-wicket, back-tracked, kept his eyes on the ball and leapt a little to take a one-handed catch. The 24-year-old fell on his back after taking the catch.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis was visibly ecstatic after Cameron Green pulled off a sensational one-handed blinder as he ran towards Australian all-rounder to celebrate the wicket.

Kolkata Knight Riders were put to bat first by Royal Challengers Bengaluru after losing the toss. Opener Phil Salt gave a blazing start to the hosts innings as he unleashed his firepower at the top while partner Sunil Narine played as a second fiddle.

In the fourth over of the innings, Salt took Lockie Ferguson to the cleaners as he clobbered him for 28 runs, including 4 fours and 2 sixes. Phil Salt's blistering innings came to an end after he was dismissed for 48 by Mohammed Siraj at 56/1

After Salt's dismissal, Kolkata Knight Riders lost three more wickets in Sunil Narine (10), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (3), and Venkatesh Iyer (24) in 41 runs and they were reduced to 97/4.

RCB and KKR are aiming to bounce from defeats

Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost their previous matches against Rajasthan Royals and SunRisers Hyderabad, respectively. The two teams will be looking to bounce back from their losses.

Kolkata Knight Riders are having a good campaign as they won four matches out of six games played so far and are currently at the third position on the points table with eight points.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, on the other hand, are having a forgettable campaign thus as they are on a five-match winless streak and managed to win only one match from six games. They are currently at the bottom of the points table with just two points.

RCB will looking to end their winless streak and return to their winning ways, with a slim hope of making it to the playoffs.