Video: Bangladesh Supporter Tiger Robi Takes Rickshaw Ride With Indian Superfan Sudhir Before Getting 'Deported'

Bangladesh superfan Tiger Robi has created quite a stir on social media recently when he claimed to have been beaten up with few Indian cricket supporters at the Kanpur stadium where the two teams are currently playing the second and final Test of their series.

But his lies were immediately exposed by the CCTV footage which showed that Robi fell ill while walking on the road and was helped by bystanders who even picked him up and put him inside a building to safety.

Robi seems to have recovered from ill health and was seen riding on a cycle rickshaw with Team India superfan Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary recently before leaving India.

They were probably going back home from the Green Park stadium after the second day's play was called off without a ball being bowled due to rain and wet outfield.

Robi has come to India on a medical visa claiming that he is suffering from Tuberculosis. But he was seen cheering for Bangladesh from the stands in Chennai and Kanpur.

He later took to his social media to make false claims against Indian fans possibly and possibly spread anti-Hindu sentiments in the country. But his own people in Bangladesh realised what Robi was trying to do and started to call him out on the video that he posted.

Robi was later deported back to his country by Indian authorities. Additional DCP (Local Intelligence Unit) Rajesh Kumar Srivastava said Robi, who was suffering from metastatic cancer, had come to India on a medical visa and authorities had facilitated his travel back home as per his wish.

Robi was taken to Chakeri airport escorted by police personnel and they remained there till his flight took off for Delhi on Saturday.

The Bangladeshi national took a flight for Dhaka from Delhi airport in the afternoon and he was not allowed to go outside the airport premises, the official said.